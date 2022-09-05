WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police.

On Monday morning, Winston-Salem police and fire, as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the area of Trade Street, near Northwest Boulevard.

Forsyth County EMS said that multiple people were taken to a hospital.

A white Honda Accord, which appeared to be damaged, was at the scene. The bumper was smashed, the airbags had gone off and the windows were broken. The vehicle had to be towed away.

No word on who was behind the wheel of the Accord, how many people may have been inside or what led to the crash.

The road was shut down for several hours and reopened by 4:30 a.m.