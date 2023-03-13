WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A ramp onto a busy Triad highway is shut down due to a deadly crash.

Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted that the westbound I-40 ramp to US 311 southbound, exit 196 heading towards High Point just past Union Cross Road, is closed for “an extended period” due to a crash involving a fatality.

Police say that they were called and told to get an ambulance to the area around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Only one vehicle was involved, and it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the ramp.

While on scene, FOX8 crews witnessed a couple more minor crashes due to the traffic backup on the highway.

A release from the department asks drivers to find an alternate route while the ramp is closed.