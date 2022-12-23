WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has closed a road and knocked out power for some people in Winston-Salem early Friday morning.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash.

The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making repairs. Police say that the road is expected to be closed for several hours while downed power lines are removed.

Drivers should find an alternate route and use caution.