WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Drivers need to use caution on US 52 in Winston-Salem.

According to Winston-Salem, a tractor-trailer was carrying the cows and overturned on US 52 at Interstate 40.

Around 10 cattle got loose. A couple of cows were hit on the roadway.

Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted about detour information and reiterated that drivers should use caution due to the wandering cows.

Officials on the scene say that some of the cows had to be euthanized.

Use caution driving on the highway, and call (336) 773-8800 if you see any roaming cattle in the area.