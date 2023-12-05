WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — After a nearly three-year investigation, Winston-Salem police arrested a couple accused of abusing their two infant children.

Court documents detail two different instances of abuse. One was back in 2020 when the investigation started. The other was in 2022. They show both of the children had severe head injuries.

Arrest warrants for Joseph Rivera, 27, reveal he allegedly intentionally inflicted serious bodily injury on his 8-day-old child in Aug. 2020, causing bleeding in the space around the brain.

Then, on Oct. 14, 2022, the documents show he reportedly abused his other child, who was six weeks old at the time, causing brain bleeding, multiple rib fractures and serious bruising and facial swelling.

Rivera is facing four child abuse charges and is being held under a $50,000 bond.

The children’s mother, Tiana Thompson, 30, is facing one count of neglect child abuse with serious bodily injury.

Thompson had four family members show up for her in court on Tuesday, who were visibly emotional and teared up when she appeared virtually.

Her lawyer told FOX8 he doesn’t have a statement at this time but said this is an interesting case, and he expects more will come out Friday when Thompson has her bond hearing.

She’s currently being held under a $25,000 bond.

FOX8 reached out to Winston-Salem police asking why they never made an arrest back in 2020 in the original child abuse case. A spokesperson said at this point, it’s an ongoing investigation, so they aren’t able to release any more details.