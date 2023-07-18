WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A man who was convicted at age 16 of lying in wait to kill his girlfriend’s stepfather is scheduled to be released from prison.

Terence Corey Aikens, now 45, of Winston-Salem will be released on Sept. 3 after spending about 29 years of a life sentence behind bars for first-degree murder, the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Tuesday.

Terence Corey Aikens (NC DOC)

Aikens was convicted on Sept. 9, 1994, in Forsyth County Superior Court after prosecutors proved he shot and killed Robert Lee McGravy in Winston-Salem so his girlfriend could inherit the proceeds of a life insurance policy, court records show.

North Carolina abolished parole in cases involving murder and rape as of Oct. 1, 1994, and the commission is charged with considering parole for offenders who were sentenced under guidelines before that date.

Aikens earned his release through the commission’s Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which is a scholastic and vocational process that is completed and reviewed in a three-way agreement among the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

There is a strict protocol that can take years to complete and review. It’s unclear when the MAPP process began for Aikens.

What is clear, based on court documents, is that Aikens, barely 15, and his girlfriend Sherieka Caines, then 16, planned to kill McGravy and her mother, Sharon, after McGravy purchased a $100,000 insurance policy on each of them.

Lying in wait

Aikens told friends that was his plan, and at 7 a.m. on Sept. 30, 1993, two of them drove him to Caines’ house, where she was holding a gun Aikens had given her. She lured McGravy to the laundry room on false pretenses, and Aikens shot him in the head.

But that first shot didn’t kill McGravy, prosecutors said, and Aikens tracked him into the kitchen and shot him two more times, while two friends – Damian Shaw and Frederick Carlson – waited in a car outside.

Court records say Aikens was screaming profanity and that there was blood in the house when they drove Aikens away from the residence. Caines, who made an aborted 911 call, took her father’s Mercedes, and they fled. It’s unclear if Sharon McGravy was there and what happened to her.

Although Aikens and his friends threw the murder weapon into a lake, destroyed telephones taken from the property and the victim’s wallet and returned the stolen car, that 911 call led to Caines, and her statement to investigators led to the arrest of Aikens. He later confessed.

During Aikens’ trial, an expert witness testified that Aikens was alcohol- and cannabis-dependent. Aikens also testified on his own behalf, but he essentially told the same story as the state, court records show.

The first-degree murder conviction largely was reached because he had been lying in wait for the victim.

Aikens appealed the verdict based on three perceived errors in how the court had handled the case. On Feb. 9, 1996, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that the trial court had acted appropriately in assigning murder charges for lying in wait, that the defendant was not alcohol-induced and that a motion to suppress and jury instruction were handled properly.

Sherieka Caines was convicted on Dec. 13, 1994, on charges of second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. She served about 9 years of a life sentence and then 5 years of probation that ended in September 2010. She has no other record.

Carlson, who was 18 at the time of the crime and had been on probation for child abuse, and Shaw, who was 17, pleaded guilty on charges of accessory after the fact of murder and felony larceny of an automobile. They both were given probation.

The MAPP program

To be part of the MAPP program, an inmate must show a desire to improve through educational and training programs. There is a 3-year walk-up to release that, the MAPP website states, requires the inmate:

To be in medium or minimum custody.

Not to be subject to a detainer or pending court action that could result in further confinement.

To be infraction-free for a period of 90 days before being recommended.

If sentenced under the Fair Sentencing Act, to be eligible for 270-day parole or community-service parole.

The program also stipulates that “there should be a recognizable need on the part of the inmate for involvement in the MAPP program and the inmate should express a desire to participate in improving educational achievements, learning skills, personal growth programs and modifying specific behavior.”

Aikens most recently has been housed in the Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington, and he has one infraction, for theft in 1999.

If you have questions or want to comment, you can contact the commission at 919-716-3010.