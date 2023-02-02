WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members, family, and friends all gathered at Oak Summit Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday night to honor 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr.

Rice lost his life early Sunday morning to gun violence after police say that he was shot and killed outside a party on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem.

The crowd of close to 100 people all passed around candles, shared hugs, and told stories of how much Rice meant to his community.

Organizer Frankie Gist, founder of Hope Dealers Outreach, was in attendance and spoke of the impact Rice had as a mentor in his organization and hopes the community will come together to put an end to the violence in the city.

“We’re going to continue to have the gun violence happening in our city, so everybody has a part to play,” Gist said. “The sheriff has a part to play, the chief has a part to play, the mayor has a part to play, city council has got a part to play, city managers have got a part to play. The community has a part to play because it takes a village to save a community.”

Police believe the shooting happened after an argument inside the business which then moved outside.

No word yet on any potential suspect information. Anyone who has any information is asked to call Winston-Salem Police Department or Crime Stoppers. Two other victims were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.