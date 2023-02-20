WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A young girl who missed birthdays and holidays due to being hospitalized got a big surprise over the weekend.

Samantha Kiger was diagnosed with the flu in October. She first went to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, where doctors found that she also had pneumonia. She was transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte in January to work on physical therapy.

She spent 112 days in the hospital, altogether, and got to come home early last week, just in time for her grandmother’s birthday, who said it was the best gift she could have gotten.

On Saturday, over 100 cars lined up to surprise her when she thought she was just going to go sell Girl Scout Cookies with her friends, who she’s been looking forward to catching up with.

“She got to see all her family and friends and school friends that she hasn’t seen since the middle of October,” her mom, Charlotte said. “She loved it. This is a day that we will never forget.”

As a bonus, she also sold more than 50 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to the folks who lined up for her parade.