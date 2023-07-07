WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) —Winston-Salem police are investigating after arresting three people they believe are involved in the shooting of a 12-year-old boy.

This happened as the boy was on the basketball court near Cleveland Avenue Homes.

Winston-Salem police have arrested and charged three male suspects in the shooting. Suspects 24-year-old John Henry Williams, 22-year-old SirWinston Mekhi Johnson, and 22-year-old James Denard Goodine were arrested on Garden Path. Narcotics, multiple firearms, and the vehicle used in the incident were seized.

Williams has a bond of $1,250,000, Johnson has a bond of $100,000, and Goodine has a bond of $250,000.

All three suspects were described to have been wearing black masks and involved in the shooting. Two are facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault.

Community members said they are tired and frustrated with what’s happening in their neighborhood.

“You’re afraid in your own apartments because you don’t know if a bullet going to fly in your house. You really don’t know if somebody’s trying to break in with a gun to kill you. That’s just how horrific everything has become over here with the gun violence,” said Lisa Davis, a neighborhood resident.

Since January, there’s been a record of 69 incident reports from Winston-Salem police responding within 500 feet of the 1100 block of East Fifteenth Street near the Cleveland Avenue Homes area. Exactly, where Thursday night’s shooting took place.

13 of those reported incidents are discharging firearms, with two of the reported being just this week.

The 12-year-old shot last night was hit in the back and taken to the hospital with what’s described as a non-life-threatening injury

“When you stop kids from being kids like that, stuff like that right there that messes with they mental because the other friends, they be like, –well, you see, what happened to such-and-such, he was just at the court playing basketball. Now, everybody want to stay in the house,” said Phleam Tart, a community member.

Lisa Davis lives right in front of the basketball court.

She was sitting in her living room watching TV when she heard the gunshots.

“I thought somebody was kicking in my door. It was it sounded like it came from a big boom! Boom! Like big, horrific guns,” Davis said. “And of course, every time I hear a gunshot ready to drop, well, I stand where the walls are away from windows. But it was so close that I just knew somebody was shooting my door in.”

With suspects now in custody, neighbors are still concerned about the number of shootings in the area.

“They going to be held accountable because of their actions, but a lot of them just don’t know no other way to respond,” Tart said. “Because that’s how everybody respond and that’s the sad part.”

“I just want them to stop… whoever’s –however they’re getting these guns. It needs to stop its ridiculous. It’s just ridiculous,“ said Davis.

Winston-Salem Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.