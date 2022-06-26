WINSTON-SALEM, N.C (WGHP) — A Sheetz location in Winston-Salem was the victim of a robbery during the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Patrolling officers responded to the Sheetz on 2985 Fairlawn Drive after getting a report of a robbery-in-progress at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The area surrounding 2985 Fairlawn Drive (Google Maps)

At the scene, police discovered that the suspects had left the store prior to their arrival.

Investigators say that three suspects entered the Sheetz together and one of them attempted to buy something with cash. When the clerk opened the register, the other two suspects then assaulted the clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The suspects then drove away in a red compact vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and in its preliminary stages, there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.