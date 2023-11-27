WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple people have been shot at a bar in Winston-Salem this month, and the city is now stepping in to investigate.

“We plan on moving fairly quickly if we can because we certainly are concerned about this location,” said Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines.

Joines says the city is stepping in after five people were shot, no suspects are in custody and a community struggles to understand why this keeps happening.

One person has life-threatening injuries. Police are asking anyone with information from Sunday night to contact the department or crime stoppers.

The shooting early Sunday morning marked the second time this month shots were fired at the Spott Bar along North Glenn Avenue.

The mayor says one of their options is called a nuisance abatement. It’s legal action the city could take to close the property. After Sunday’s tragedy at the bar, workers inside city hall are working on that process now.

On Nov. 4, police were called out to Spott Bar for a shooting that killed one man.

The mayor says it’s time for the city to start their investigation into the bar.

“We are actively evaluating this particular location as to whether or not it will meet the criteria for a nuisance abatement action by the city of Winston-Salem,” Joines said.

The first step is to speak with the owners about some changes they can make to the property.

“A lot of times, the owner of the property will comply with what we are seeking without having to go through the formal nuisance abatement effort when they see the city is very serious about trying to get the situation under control,” Joines said.

The city has followed through with the nuisance abatement a few times before, but it’s too early to tell if that’s the case for Spott Bar.

“We are moving as fast as we can,” Joines said.