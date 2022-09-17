WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Chromebook giveaway took place in Winston-Salem on Saturday for children who lack digital access.

The giveaway took place at the Forsyth County Central Library and was made possible by DigitalTech Connect, a partnership between Forsyth County Digital Equity and WinstonNet.

AT&T donated the 20 Chromebooks that were given to families in need.

“Technology touches everyone, everywhere and economic and social inequality limits digital equality,” said WinstonNet CEO Lakisha Jordan. ”WinstonNet and Forsyth County Digital Equity understand that in order to take advantage of the possibilities the Internet affords, people need adequate Internet-enabled devices; access to affordable and robust high-speed Internet services; the skills to utilize these devices effectively; quality technical support; and access to applications and online content designed to improve and enhance their lives.”

A training session was also given to the families on how to use the Chromebooks and information was given about the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which assists families in paying for high-speed internet.

“The library is particularly excited at the chance to participate in the DigitalTech Connect program,” said Library Director Brian Hart. “We’re happy to support children and their families who will receive their free Chromebooks, and we feel certain that these efforts will bring positive change to the children and others in their household.”