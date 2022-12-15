WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — June 17, 1994, is referred to as “the wildest day in sports.” So much so, the date itself is the subject of an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary featuring the New York Rangers celebrating winning the Stanley Cup, Arnold Palmer playing his last round in the U.S. Open, and famously, the O.J. Simpson Bronco chase. To Catrina Thompson, however, the date will always mark her graduation from Winston-Salem police BLET.

“I was pretty motivated. Always wanted to do well in whatever I was doing,” Thompson said.

Nearly 29 years later, Thompson is nearing her final day with the department, having spent the last five years as its chief.

“When I first came along, I learned my way around the city of Winston-Salem by getting lost,” she said.

The last few years of her career featured a unique set of challenges. In 2020, she led her department through the COVID pandemic, as well as civil unrest during the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2021, one of her district substations was attacked by a gunman and a student was shot and killed at Mount Tabor High School. In early 2022, the Winston-Weaver Fertilizer Plant caught on fire, which could have caused a massive explosion, and her department assisted the Winston-Salem Fire Department during an evacuation period.

“Our citizens who said, ‘yes, we’re going to be heard, and we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it often, but we’re not going to destroy the community that we live in,’” Thompson said, of the protests.

Still, when asked what will stand out to her most about her career following her departure, Thompson said it will likely be the major crimes she and her teams were unable to solve.

“The thought of leaving behind families with unanswered questions kind of stands out,” she added.

Thompson said the relationships with and memories of the men and women she worked with within the department will also be one of her career highlights.

“I think some people have an idea, but there are many people that just don’t have a clue as to the sacrifices that are being made by the women and men,” she said.

Another low, Thompson said, is the employees who passed away while she was chief. She said she lost some civilian employees, while also reflecting on the death of Sergeant Mike McDonald, a 25-year veteran of the force, who died from COVID-related complications.

“So, that’s hurtful, it’s painful,” she said. “But again, I am extremely blessed and appreciated of the fact that we have not lost anyone to a felony. To someone actively going out and intentionally trying to kill them.”

Thompson added she’s proud her department achieved the CALEA TRI-ARC, meaning it’s accredited for law enforcement, its training academy and communications center. She said the department was the first in the state to achieve that status and is one of only 24 in the country.

“I’m extremely proud of that,” Thompson said. “Could not have been done without the women and men here in our agency.”

Thompson also touted her department’s Real Time Crime Center, which she calls a “game changer” for the department.

Although her career with WSPD is coming to a close, her days protecting the people of Winston-Salem are not over.

In August, President Biden nominated Thompson to serve as the U.S. Marshal over North Carolina’s middle district.

In that role, she’ll be responsible for 24 counties, including Forsyth, while overseeing deputy marshals.

“The U.S. Marshal Service is the oldest law enforcement agency in the country,” Thompson said, smiling.

Their responsibilities will include protecting federal judges and staff, as well as probation officers and employees. They also specialize in federal fugitive apprehension, transportation, and housing, in addition to the witness protection program and asset forfeitures.

Thompson believes her experiences with WSPD have prepared her well for her new role, saying there’s nothing happening in any of the country’s biggest cities that’s not happening in Winston-Salem.

“You think about several years ago we’ve had some citizens who didn’t just die horrific deaths, but their remains were dismembered,” she reflected. “That doesn’t happen everywhere.”

Thompson was honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine during a retirement celebration this week. Her last official day as chief will be Dec. 31.