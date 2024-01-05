WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile has “serious” injuries after being shot once in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5:19 p.m., Winston-Salem police responded to Danby Court when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 12-year-old who had been shot once. The juvenile was taken to a medical facility with serious injuries, police say.

A 15-year-old juvenile suspect has been found and identified.

Charges are being sought for that juvenile for his involvement in this investigation.