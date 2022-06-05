WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Carver School Road are closed on Sunday due to emergency water main repairs, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department.

Carver School Road is closed between Milton Drive and Craver Street and is expected to remain that way until around 5:00 p.m.

The closed section of Carver School Road (Google Maps)

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and find detours if their travels must pass through the area.

Around 50 people on Carver School Road, Craver Street, Tracy Street and Cardinal Street could be impacted by the water main repairs.

Officials urge people in the area to take the following precautions:

Turn your water heater circuit breaker to the off position

Avoid opening faucets or flushing toilets to minimize the air in your system

Run an outside hose faucet and/or bathtub if any discoloration in the water is visible after service has been restored. Keep running it until the discoloration is no longer visible

Several hydrants and valves in the area will be shut off to complete the repairs but officials say that the water will be safe to drink once service has been restored.

If your water does not clear within a reasonable time, contact City Link at citylink@cityofws.org, call (336) 727-8000 or use any of the methods on cityofws.org/citylink.

You can subscribe to Alert Center and News Flash for Utilities updates at cityofws.org/notifyme.