WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Classic Fair currently plans to continue as scheduled despite the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian this upcoming weekend, according to a press release.

In the release, the fair states that they have consulted with the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office as well as Forsyth County Emergency Management about this weekend’s weather conditions.

The fair plans to open on Friday at 11 a.m. and will operate under its regular schedule unless extreme weather conditions come into play.

Guests will be encouraged to visit the wide array of indoor attractions that the fair has to offer during periods of heavy rainfall.

During periods of light-to-moderate rainfall, the fair plans to operate its rides. However, rides could close temporarily during periods of heavy rain, lightning or high winds.



