WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — In just two days, the Carolina Classic Fair kicks off in Winston-Salem.

Fair crews are still assembling some of your favorite classic rides like the Ferris wheel and rollercoasters.

Before these rides are ready for the weekend, they have to go through rigid inspections. It takes more than a week and hours for fair ride inspections to be completed.

Those inspections vary for each ride because of the size, materials and how long it takes to put the ride together.

One group of people makes sure these rides are safe for anyone coming to the Carolina Classic Fair.

Amusement ride inspectors overlook fair crews putting a ride together and replacing old parts and safety locks.

“We’re not certifying anything that … we wouldn’t put our own family members on,” said the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Amusement Park Deputy Bureau Chief Joey Hazelrigg.

Park inspectors are not taking any chances for all 54 fair rides.

“It’s a unique job that we get to partake in and take pride in,” Hazelrigg said.

The people driving this line of work know what to look for in part because they’re also elevator inspectors.

It’s the law in North Carolina that each amusement ride is inspected before opening day.

Fair crews are also required to do an inspection and maintenance daily before the ride is used each day.

“We do see a lot of these rides that have been around for a long time … That’s part of the reason why … it’s important to make sure you’re inspecting them at each and every setup and every day,” Hazelrigg said.

Work is still ongoing.

The team has just a few days left to complete inspections on all the rides before the fair kicks off Friday.