WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Class Fair opening has been postponed until 9 a.m. on Saturday as Hurricane Ian approaches North Carolina.

The fair said the decision to move the opening day was made to keep fairgoers, staff and vendors safe.

North Carolinians can expect heavy rain, possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. NC should see the most rain on Saturday.

“This storm can still be dangerous and even deadly,” Gov. Cooper said. “It’s time to make sure your family is prepared.”

Cooper said North Carolinians should expect possible power outages and have a plan in place in case of an emergency. He said it’s a good idea to have multiple ways to receive information such as a battery-powered radio or cellphone.

He urged North Carolinians to gather nonperishable food, water and flashlights in case of power outages.

“It’s good to plan to have a place to go if you have to leave your home,” Cooper said. “Most important, don’t drive through water on the roads. Many people have died in past storms when their vehicles ere caught in flood waters…don’t take the chance. If a road is flooded, turn around. Find a different route.”