WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say they responded to reports of an armed robbery of a person at a Lowe’s location on 935 Hanes Mall Boulevard at 7:43 p.m.

Aerial view of 935 Hanes Mall Boulevard (Google Maps)

Police say responding officers arrived at the scene, hearing that two suspects, Taylor Shane Evans, 20, and an unnamed juvenile, had stolen a 2017 Toyota Camry from the victim at gunpoint.

Police say that several witnesses witnessed the incident, including multiple employees of Lowe’s.

Police say that an additional witness account provided officers with the information that Evans and the juvenile were “traveling toward Timlic Avenue,” in the stolen Toyota Camry.

Distance between 935 Hanes Mall Boulevard and Timlic Avenue (Google Maps)

Police say they then located the stolen car “in front of 50 Timlic Avenue.”

Police say that both Evans and the juvenile tried to run away on foot when spotted. However, both were taken into custody after a “short foot chase,” at 7:55 p.m.

Aerial view of 50 Timlic Avenue (Google Maps)

Police say they recovered a handgun, which allegedly was used in the robbery.

Evans is currently being charged with the following:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Larceny of a motor vehicle

A petition is pending for the juvenile.

“Due to the early stages of this investigation still in progress, no additional information is available at this time,” said the Winston-Salem Police Department in a statement.

No bond information is available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.