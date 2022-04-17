WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police say that the 1900-block of New Walkertown Road was closed for several hours after a car crashed into a church.

Aerial view of the 1900-block of New Walkertown Road

Photo of the crash courtesy of the Winston-Salem Police Department

Police say that a car crashed into the Second New Bethel Baptist Church at 1900 New Walkertown Road.

Due to the crash, there was a natural gas leak that required the attention of the Winston-Salem Fire Department and Piedmont Natural Gas crews.

Easter Sunday drive-in services were canceled at the church as a result of the crash according to Second New Bethel’s Facebook page.

New Walkertown Road re-opened for travel around 3 a.m.

According to a Winston-Salem police report, the driver of the car has “non-life-threatening” injuries.