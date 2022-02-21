Calls report 30-35 gunshots, juvenile shot in the hand in Winston-Salem; community leaders express concern about youth violence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Callers reported dozens of gunshots on Saturday night in Winston-Salem.

Officers responded to the area of 2400 block of Dunbar Street after calls about gunfire. Additional callers indicated that someone had been shot. When they got there, they found a juvenile who had been shot in the hand. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim and four other juveniles were in a car returning home in for the night. The occupants apparently were confronted by several people with guns who started shooting at the juveniles.

Police say this does not appear to be random. Community leaders expressed concerns over the violence, especially the fact that so much of the violence involves young people.

“There’s a generation out there now that does not fear the police, they don’t fear dying,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said.

“All of us are impacted by it, but few of us want to speak and say something and do something about it,” Annette Scippio, Winston-Salem City County Member, said. “What needs to happen is people need to stop tolerating criminal behavior by their family members and their friends, and they need to say enough is enough, whatever you tolerate you will not change.”

The City Council is reviewing funding plans for crime prevention program during Monday’s city council meeting.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.