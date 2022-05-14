WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There are confirmed injuries due to a police chase on Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they attempted to pull over a “BMW SUV” for an undisclosed traffic violation on Northampton Drive. The driver of the BMW refused to pull over, which initiated a chase.

During the chase, the driver of the BMW “crashed into two bystander vehicles,” according to deputies. After the crash, the driver ran away on foot.

Deputies arrived at the crash and administered aid to the people in the bystander vehicles. Emergency Medical Services arrived later to give further aid.

The suspect remains at large at this time.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.