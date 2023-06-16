WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — Starting on Monday, June 26 Downtown Winston Salem will begin a major repaving project that could impact several businesses.

The project will involve the repaving of 3rd Street, 4th Street, and 5th Street and will with the closing of Fourth Street from Liberty Street and Broad Street.

“We will have some issues and again there will be inconvenience here. We are not going to sugar coat that.” Keith Huff, Winston-Salem director of field operations.

The project is expected to take about six weeks to complete. and will involve the complete closure of sections of each street while work is being done.

The owner of Heff’s Burger Club on 4th Street is concerned about how the closures could affect business.

“No one really wants their street in front of it to be closed but I mean it is what it is.” Heff’s Burger Club owner

Crystal Stowe, the owner of Washington Perk & Provisions, also expressed concerns about how the repaving project could impact businesses.

“I’m hopeful that the timing of it is smart for 4th Street. You know, I have some concerns, but I do rely heavily on pedestrian traffic so hopefully those pedestrian walkways will still be accessible.” Crystal Stowe

The goal of the project is to repair cracks and potholes on the roads throughout the area.

Even though their businesses could slow down, both of the owners FOX8 spoke with shared their excitement to see how the road will turn out.

“We really need a road with those devices and he utilized for those potholes and hazards so I’m really excited they are going to pave.” Crystal Stowe

“I think in the long run I do want to drive on better roads.” Heff’s Burger Club owner

The City of Winston-Salem and the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership are working to minimize disruptions to downtown residents, workers and visitors.

Winston-Salem plans to post weekly updates on the project’s progress.