WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The 311 Ramp to westbound I-40 from northbound I-74/US-311 is currently shut down to all traffic after a box truck carrying paint overturned on Thursday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

There were no injuries reported.

The ramp will be shut down for the next several hours while crews clean up the scene.

Officers advise all drivers, especially large trucks and tractor-trailers, to heed the cautionary speed signage near the ramp and ahead of the curve.

45 mph is the cautionary speed for optimal conditions, and drivers should go slower if conditions are poor.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different way around the area. If you are unfamiliar with the area, use GPS or other navigation apps responsibly while driving.