WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The racing track at Bowman Gray Stadium is getting resurfaced this week, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release.

Due to wear and tear over the summer racing season, a top layer will be milled and a new surface laid down. The work to resurface the track will not cost the city any additional money.

The resurfacing is part of the final phase of the city’s $9 million package of improvements to the historic stadium.

Samples were taken of the track that revealed certain areas had deteriorated, so the construction team decided the best plan was resurfacing the track instead of patching any problematic areas.

A third-party engineering firm will monitor the resurfacing to ensure the asphalt meets standards for temperature, density, mix design and flatness.