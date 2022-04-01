WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A judge set a steep bond for the men accused of shooting two men at a Winston-Salem restaurant.

Friday in court, the judge set the bond for Kristan Jevon Allen at $1.5 million dollars.

Elijah Tyshawn Staton’s bond was set at $500,000.

Walkertown Fire Department Chief Ross Flynt and another man were shot outside of Kermit’s on Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem on March 25. Flynt was eating outside with some other firefighters when the shooting happened.

Chief Flynt was in the hospital for several days, heading home on Wednesday surrounded by supportive first responders.