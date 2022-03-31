WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A dead body was found at an abandoned apartment complex in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 4:07 p.m., officers responded to East Third Street when they were told a dead body had been found.

Demolition crews had discovered the body while demolishing the vacant apartments in the area.

The apartment building had been vacant for a long time and was known to be a location where people facing homelessness frequently gathered for shelter.

The person who died has not yet been identified.

Police say it is too early in the investigation to determine if foul play was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.