WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new exhibit called “Black is Beautiful” is now showing at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem.

It features the photographs of iconic artist Kwame Brathwaite and is a history lesson through photos that highlights a time spanning from 1956 to 1971.

Brathwaite was a central character in the Harlem Renaissance.

As Brathwaite’s son explains, his father co-founded the African Jazz-Art Society and Studios to help embrace and promote African culture.

He was able to do that through a camera lens.

There is a message Brathwaite wanted to get across that his son shares through the exhibit:

“He wanted to be this person who documented Black joy, Black love and the Black is Beautiful movement and the struggles that came along with that but fighting for liberation and equity. The moral for me is to follow that passion and eventually what will happen is it will come to fruition.”