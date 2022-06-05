STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The teenage boy who was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night has been identified.

Elijah Edward Wyatt, 15, of Winston-Salem was a student at R.J. Reynolds High School who had dreams of becoming a NAVY Seal one day.

Wyatt was found after a rigorous search that included a command site that was set up at the Pine Hall Public Boat Ramp in Walnut Cove and the use of sonar.

Wyatt’s mother released the following statement thanking all involved in the search effort:

“We thank first responders from Stokes-Rockingham Fire and Rescue, Madison Rescue Squad, Belews Creek Fire and Rescue, High Point Fire Department and dive team, Stokes County Emergency Services and EMS, NC Wildlife, Stokes County Fire Marshal’s office, NC State Emergency Management. One man from one of the agencies was crying on shore with me, heartbroken by the tragedy. They were so loving and supportive and kind as my world shattered. We appreciate all they did to find him quickly while supporting us in the process. Many don’t get paid, they’re volunteers and just care, that’s why they do it. They mean so much to families like mine.”

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Harold Linder officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel.

Grief counseling services are available to anyone at R.J Reynolds High School in need of support in light of the tragedy.

Click here to support the GoFundMe to help pay for the costs of Elijah’s funeral.