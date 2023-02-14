WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is celebrating the babies born in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day!

On Tuesday, nurses and teammates at The Birth Center dressed up some of the hospital’s newest newborns to mark the occasion.

Zaynette Dejesus was born to Silmi Vazquez, of Winston-Salem, at 11:47 a.m. on Feb. 8. She weighed 6 lbs. 13.2 oz. and measured 19.33 inches long. Silmi said she’s thrilled to be adding her daughter to her family.

Zaynette Dejesus (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)

Reagan Nealey was born to Meghan and Nathan Nealey, of Denton, at 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 7. She weighed 7 lbs. 9.9 oz. and measured 20.5 inches long. Meghan and Nathan said they are overjoyed at the birth of their daughter.

Reagan Nealey (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)

Timothy Burchette was born to Nicole Burchette, of Galax, Virginia, at 9:51 p.m. on Feb. 8. He weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz. and measured 19 inches long. Nicole said she is so excited to have her son just in time as her special valentine this year.

Timothy Burchette (Courtesy of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center)

“Dressing up newborns for special occasions brings such joy to families and to our entire team,” said Brenner Children’s Hospital President Alisa Starbuck, who also serves as vice president of women’s and children’s health services at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. “Celebrating a birth is always a joyous time for our families and staff. Being able to make a baby’s first holiday even more memorable is extra special.”