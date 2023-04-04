WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Arrests have been made after a high-speed chase and shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon.

FOX8 is told that around 4:45 p.m., shots were fired on North Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, and the crash happened less than a mile away on Cleveland Avenue.

Two people were taken into custody near the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue.

The chase reportedly reached speeds of 75 to 100 miles an hour.

Police are investigating on North Highland Avenue.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story.