WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this year in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Sept. 10 around 1 a.m., police were called to Burke Village Lane about a shooting.

When they got there, they found 26-year-old Gevontae Daeron Morrison. He had been shot and officers rendered aid, but Morrison died from his injuries.

Police believe that Morrison was in an argument with a man, later identified as Tywon Orlando Walker, who shot him several times before leaving.

Police believe Morrison and Walker knew each other.

On Sept. 13, detectives obtained a possession of a firearm by felon warrant for arrest on Walker, who was 32 at the time of the shooting.

On Thursday, Walker was taken into custody by the United States Marshal’s Task Force in Union County, New Jersey.

On Monday, detectives with the WSPD obtained a warrant for arrest and charged Walker with felony Murder.

Walker remains in custody in New Jersey pending extradition.