WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after a drive-by shooting earlier this month.
Police say they responded to a call about a shooting just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Glenbrook Drive. They found the victim lying in the road at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators say that a silver-colored SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder, drove by the victim and someone inside the SUV shot him three times.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
After an investigation, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Zaid Mickyel Abdulwakil, 27, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Abdulwakil was arrested on Friday by the WSPD SWAT unit and the United States Marshall Task Force.
He received no bond.