WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

Police say they responded to a call about a shooting just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Glenbrook Drive. They found the victim lying in the road at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that a silver-colored SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder, drove by the victim and someone inside the SUV shot him three times.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

After an investigation, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Zaid Mickyel Abdulwakil, 27, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Abdulwakil was arrested on Friday by the WSPD SWAT unit and the United States Marshall Task Force.

He received no bond.