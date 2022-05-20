WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide in October of 2021.

At 9:14 a.m. on October 1, officers responded to the area of Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive after getting a report of a deceased woman in the woods. Officers searched the area and found Paula Marie Kindley dead from obvious signs of trauma.

On Wednesday, Winston-Salem police obtained a warrant charging David Maurice Fields with felony concealment of death.

Fields turned himself in on Friday, at which point an additional warrant was served charging him with general murder.

A court date and bond determination are still pending.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.