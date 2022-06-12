WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Marco’s Pizza location in Winston-Salem was the victim of an armed robbery during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the Marco’s Pizza location on 4908 Reynolda Road at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday night after getting a report of an armed robbery.

The area surrounding 4908 Reynolda Road (Google Maps)

Employees of Marco’s Pizza told police that a black man with a white t-shirt wrapped around his face entered the restaurant before pulling out a handgun and demanding money from the register.

Marco’s Pizza employees complied and the suspect then ran away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and in its early stages. No additional information is available at this time.