WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A local grocery store, Keh’Lani Groceries, was the victim of an armed robbery on Sunday morning, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department say they came to Keh’Lani Groceries on 1215 Link Road after an alarm was activated at 11:51 a.m.

1215 Link Road (Google Maps)

At the scene, officers say that a store clerk told police that two suspects entered the business, one brandishing an “assault-style rifle” and the other brandishing a “black semi-automatic handgun.”

Police say that the suspects ordered the store clerk behind the counter and forced them to remove cash from the register. The suspects then left Keh’Lani Groceries with an undisclosed amount of money, leaving in what was described as a “silver passenger vehicle.”

The two suspects are described as the following.

Suspect One:

Black male

Aged in his 20s

Approximately 5’10”

Wore a black facemask, black hoodie, black jogging pants and black shoes

Carrying an “assault-style rifle”

Suspect Two:

Black male

Aged in his 20s

Approximately 6’0″

Wore a black mask, black hoodie and black jogging pants

Carrying a “black semi-automatic handgun”

The Winston-Salem Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation and that there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.