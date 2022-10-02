WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four Wake Forest University students were the victims of a robbery early Sunday morning, according to a Wake Alert.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the robbery occurred at Long Drive and Tucker Forest Trail at 2:22 a.m.

Investigators say that one of the suspects had a gun and an additional suspect was armed with a knife. They ran from the scene and their identities are unknown at this time.

Items that were stolen from the students include:

A speaker

Cell phones

Credit/debit cards

Wallets

None of the students were injured in the robbery and there is no longer an immediate threat in the area.