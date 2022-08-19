WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One suspect has been arrested and another remains at large following the robbery of a Winston-Salem business on Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to Mystic Sweepstakes on 1101 South Broad Street after getting a report of an armed robbery around 3:44 a.m.

At the scene, officers found Myrick Malone Dodd, 24, of Winston-Salem, and an unknown suspect attempting to run away from Mystic Sweepstakes.

Police say they were able to take Dodd into custody after a brief struggle. The other suspect continued to run away on foot and evaded law enforcement.

Investigators say that Dodd and the unknown suspect came to Mystic Sweepstakes and began to argue with store employees. During the argument, the unknown suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the keys to the cash drawer.

A customer in the store called the police during the argument.

Dobbs is being charged with the following:

Armed robbery

Larceny of a firearm

Two counts of assault on a government official

Resist/delay/obstruct

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Carrying a concealed gun

Dobbs’ bond is still pending on those charges.

The unknown suspect still remains at large at the time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.