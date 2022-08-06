WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — A BP/Gas N Go was the victim of an armed robbery on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
At 10:19 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the BP/Gas N Go location on 5300 Peters Creek Parkway after getting reports of an armed robbery.
Police say the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then grabbed an unknown amount of money and ran away. No employees were injured during the robbery.
The suspect is described as follows:
- A dark-skinned man
- Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt
- Wearing black jeans
- Wearing a face mask
- Armed with a handgun
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.