WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — A BP/Gas N Go was the victim of an armed robbery on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 10:19 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the BP/Gas N Go location on 5300 Peters Creek Parkway after getting reports of an armed robbery.

The area surrounding 5300 Peters Creek Parkway (Google Maps)

Police say the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then grabbed an unknown amount of money and ran away. No employees were injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as follows:

A dark-skinned man

Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt

Wearing black jeans

Wearing a face mask

Armed with a handgun

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.