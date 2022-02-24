Are masks required? See where each Piedmont Triad university stands

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Wake Forest University is set to become the latest Piedmont Triad university to lift its indoor mask mandate.

On Thursday, the university announced that the phased approach will begin on March 5.

In preparation for the change, the university will hold a virtual forum for faculty and staff to discuss the rationale behind the decision at 4 p.m. March 1.

Then, on March 5, the first day of spring break on the Reynolda campus, the university plans to make masks optional in most indoor campus spaces with a few exceptions. Masks will still be required in classrooms, healthcare facilities and on university transportation.

After students return from spring break, on March 19, masks will become optional in all locations except for healthcare facilities and on university transportation.

Wake Forest emphasized that anyone who wishes to wear a face mask is still welcome to do so, and faculty and staff can ask others to wear masks in their classrooms, meeting rooms and offices.

Anyone with an underlying health condition can submit a request for reasonable accommodations through the normal accommodation processes.

Wake Forest won’t be alone in easing restrictions in Winston-Salem.

The City of Winston-Salem is set to drop its mask mandate on March 1, and Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools will move to a mask-optional policy on Feb. 28 masks for all spaces except transportation vehicles.

Below you’ll find the most recent face mask policy made publicly available from Piedmont Triad universities.

Winston-Salem, N.C.

As we plan for the 2021-2022 school year, we are continuing to monitor the state of the pandemic and maintain policies and procedures that ensure we keep our beautiful campus healthy. To date, students returning to campus this upcoming Fall 2021 will see some exciting changes including plans to open our campus and dorms to full capacity. Mask mandates and social distancing will continue to be enforced per CDC guidelines. We will continue the use of our online self-assessment tool, as well as provide isolation and quarantine rooms for our residents, as needed. April 15, 2021

Greensboro, N.C.

All employees, students, and visitors on the North Carolina A&T campus are required to wear masks or face coverings in all indoor locations where more than one person is present. KN95 masks are preferred.

Human subjects’ protocols allowing participants to come to campus should follow appropriate mitigation practices (masks,handwashing). In combination with social distancing and daily, consistent attention to cleanliness and sanitization, masks continue to be especially helpful in stopping COVID-19 in its tracks. Masks are not required outdoors, including at outdoor sporting events, but are still highly recommended. Maximum capacity of outdoor meeting and gathering spaces is allowed. Protecting ourselves and each other is a shared responsibility. We’re counting on you to take your part seriously. Spring 2022

Elon, N.C.

In an effort to protect the campus community, mitigate the spread of the virus and variants, and avoid disruptions in university academic programs and operations, all students, employees and visitors must continue to wear masks in indoor campus spaces (except when alone in a private office, in a residence hall/apartment room, or while eating or drinking). In addition to the extension of the indoor mask requirement, several other campus guidelines are in effect: Everyone on campus, regardless of vaccination status, should carry a mask at all times, and is encouraged to wear a mask any time they feel ill, are in crowded spaces, if they feel the need for extra protection, etc. All unvaccinated visitors and contractors must wear a mask in indoor campus spaces. Masks are not required outdoors, but may be advisable in large-group or crowded settings. 2021-2022

High Point, N.C.

Because there are no state or county mask mandates in effect at this time, HPU does not require masks to be worn on campus. Individuals should make their own choice with regards to wearing a mask. Spring 2022

Greensboro, N.C.

Effective Monday, August 2, 2021, UNC Greensboro began requiring face coverings to be worn in all indoor settings and facilities, regardless of vaccination status, until further notice. Consistent with our policy during the Fall ‘20 and Spring ‘21 semesters, face coverings must be worn indoors at all times unless 1) eating or drinking; or 2) in a private office space or other work space where 6 feet of distance from others can be maintained. Residential students should follow the policy set by Housing and Residence Life when inside University residence halls. Effective Wednesday, September 1, 2021, UNCG began requiring face coverings outdoors if you cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from others, regardless of vaccination status. Spring 2022

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Based on the most recent data about the COVID-19 Delta variant and the rise of the Omicron variant, UNCSA is requiring all individuals to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status. You may remove your mask for eating, drinking or in your residence. Employees may remove masks when alone in a walled office. Some instructional activities, as approved by deans, will be allowed to be done without masks. Outdoor masking is not required. Masks or face coverings must comply with the UNCSA face-covering guidance. Jan. 24, 2022

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces EXCEPT individual residence hall assignments. Students are encouraged to wear a face covering at any time while on campus. Additional face coverings will be provided to each student at move-in and will be available for free at various locations across campus. Spring 2022