WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An ambulance stolen in Winston-Salem on Friday was found in Iredell County, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Police say Catawba County EMS had taken a patient to a local hospital and later parked the ambulance on Cloverdale Avenue.

The ambulance was left running due to refrigerated narcotics inside, but the vehicle was accidentally left unsecured with the keys in the ignition.

A person got in the front driver’s seat of the ambulance and drove away, the release says.

The ambulance was found in Iredell County with help of the NC State Highway Patrol.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

