WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Amber Lynn, a racing regular at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, says she’ll be taking “a huge leap back” from the Madhouse next year.

On Friday, Lynn took to Facebook to announce that she will spend her 2024 traveling and racing on other tracks instead driving full-time at Bowman Gray.

“This week to week rebuilding the car plus the endless facebook harassments have taken not only a physical toll on my family and I but a mental toll as well,” Lynn said.

Lynn says she may run some races at Bowman Gray but her team has not yet made specific plans. She intends to drive in the CARS Tour as well as crate-modified races.

“Thank you to everyone who has cheered me on for the last 6 years at the stadium,” Lynn said. “This is not goodbye just see you sometimes!”

Lynn, who has been racing since she was 8, has more than 150 career wins, and she was the first woman to win in the Sportsman division at Bowman Gray.