WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Alcohol was a contributing factor in a fatal crash in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 7:30 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported vehicle crash with injuries in the 5500 block of Becks Church Road.

Arriving officers found a vehicle on its side in front of the Alcoa Court apartments.

The driver was found dead inside the vehicle. Officers determined no one else was in the vehicle during the crash.

Investigators believe the vehicle was going east on Becks Church Road when it drove off the road to the right.

The vehicle then hit a brick sign, continued across a driveway, rolled over, hit a second brick sign, and finally came to rest on its side.

Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor causing this crash.

This marks the 34th traffic-related fatality in 2023 compared to 21 during the same time in 202