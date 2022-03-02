After 100 years, R.J. Reynolds High School will finally get an on-campus home stadium

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Come spring of 2023, R.J. Reynolds High Schools will finally have a stadium on campus after nearly 100 years.

The Homefield Advantage group held a groundbreaking ceremony to thank and welcome the community after ten years of planning.

The new M. Douglas Crater Field will sit on school property between Wiley Middle School and RJR gymnasiums on Northwest Boulevard.

Leaders say It will be designed in keeping with the classic architectural style of Wiley Middle School and Bryson Gym.

The stadium will hold 2,500 people and host 16 different teams right on-campus. Students like Junior Varsity Cheerleader Jamia Ross said the new field will be easier to get to after school.

“We didn’t really get to have bus transportation, so home games we would have to carpool…I feel like now that we have a stadium at home, we don’t have to go through as much trouble just to get to our games,” Jamia said.

Leaders said the new project was supported by 566 donors with a total of $4.4 million, including $2.1 million from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education earlier this year.

Leaders said an additional $1.5 million is still needed to complete the project’s entrance façade, while the $4.4 million will begin phases one through three.

The new M. Douglas Crater Field is set to go under construction at the end of the school year, with a completion date of Spring 2023.