WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An Afghan refugee now living in the Triad is grateful for what he has one year after escaping the danger of Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

Ali Hussain Rahmani has spent the last year adjusting to a new way of life with his wife and one-year-old daughter.

“The people are free, they have the freedom of expression, they can talk, they can comment, they can say their idea,” Rahmani says.

It was just a year ago when the world witnessed the stark images of people in Afghanistan racing to the Kabul airport to escape the danger of the Taliban.

Rahmani and his family escaped the country with only their IDs and a few dollars amid a stampede of people and flying bullets.

“Most of the, what I saw with my own eye, they were killed under the foot of the people, young woman, even young man, lots of children killed, they separated together from their mother,” Rahmani reflects.

Rahmani worked for the Afghanistan Supreme Court, making him one of their top targets once the Taliban took over in August 2021.

“My wife told me you’re under threat, you should go to the airport because now you can go out of Afghanistan,” Rahmani says.

His family was one of the lucky ones as they made it onto a plane headed for America.

Now, he’s putting down new roots, sharpening his English skills and working at a factory to support his loved ones. Rahmani says that this would not have been possible without the helping hands of Americans.

“We should know, we should understand, this is the places that should respect together, work together, give hand together,” Rahmani concludes.