HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been a long fight for abortion rights for Tracy Stottler.

She’s been to protests across the country, using her voice to speak out against what she believes in. Now that the Supreme Court has overturned the landmark decision, she says she’s feeling frustrated.

“It feels like we should be beyond this. I feel like I’ve been beating back the giants for decades,” Stottler said.

30 years ago, Tracy and her husband were fighting for the same rights at a 1992 abortion rights protest in Washington, D.C.

“It was my first national protest that I had gone to, and it was really overwhelming in a good way to see so many people that were of like mind, and it felt just uplifting to see that many people out trying to protect my rights,” Stottler said.

Not much has changed 30 years later.

In May of this year, she attended a protest in Winston-Salem shortly after the draft opinion was leaked.

Friday’s announcement of the overturning of Roe v. Wade was disappointing to Stottler but came as no surprise.

“When the leak came out…the writing was on the wall. I think I was more upset then because I knew that was the direction they were headed in. I had a glimmer of hope that they would come to their senses and that they would find a more balanced response to things, but clearly that’s not where our court is at,” she said.

But even after 30 years of fighting, Stottler says she’s not done yet.

“I’ll fight for another 30,” she said.