WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 73-year-old man is dead as the result of a three-vehicle crash on New Walkerotwn Road, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 4:08 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the intersection of New Walkertown Road and Northampton Drive after getting a report of a crash.

At the scene, police found a crash involving a 1996 Mazda truck, a 2017 Ram Promaster van and a 2002 Ford Escape.

Investigators say that Nathaniel Timothy Clemons Jr, 73, of Winston-Salem, was driving the Mazda truck northeast on New Walkertown Road and approaching the Northampton Drive intersection while the driver of the Ram Promaster was at the intersection’s stop sign on Northampton Drive.

The driver of the Ram Promaster began crossing New Walkertown Road and collided with the driver’s side of the Mazda truck Clemons was driving, according to police. The Mazda truck then ran off the roadway and crashed with the Ford Escape, which was parked along the side of the road.

Clemons was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ram Promaster was not injured, stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation. There were two people inside of the Ford Escape that were not injured as well.

The WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene of the crash and assumed investigative responsibility.

Police say that the fatal crash is the 31st traffic-related fatality of the year in Winston-Salem. There were 21 at this time in 2022.

The investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.