WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A child has been hospitalized after being struck by gunfire overnight.

The little girl was hit in the torso and the hand and was rushed into surgery. Police say that just before 6 a.m., they received word she was out of surgery and starting the recovery process.

Police were notified by a Shot Spotter alert just after midnight and responded to E. 24th Street, finding the victim at the scene and upgrading the call to a shooting. Officers have not said if the little girl lives in the home where they found shell casings or if she was inside or outside when she was hit.

They remained on scene well into Wednesday morning investigating, finding several bullets ranging from in the street to the back side of the home. Police say they haven’t identified suspects or a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem Crimestoppers or the police department.