WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Seven people have been arrested in connection to a fight at a Winston-Salem bar, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, police responded to a fight involving about 20 people at the Thirsty Pallet Bar in downtown Winston-Salem. Police say all suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators believe the situation began when two people got into a fight, which then led to the larger fight.

A 33-year-old man working security “was brutally attacked, including being punched, kicked, and hit with multiple chairs during the fight,” the police department said in a news release. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Nyasia Tiana Wesley, 22, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple assault and second-degree trespassing.

Kendrell Montavise Smith, 28, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

Shakella Shanae Dobson, 33, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Miles Jay McCollum, 25, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

Kailyn Irene Barclay, 29, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

Cynthia Sharee Tart, 23, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

Gerry Anson Walters Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property.

All seven of the people appeared before a magistrate, and six out of the seven received a Written Promise to Appear.

McCollum was served an outstanding warrant for an unrelated incident where he received a $6,000 secured bond.

The following people have outstanding warrants for arrest:

Dwight Alexander Reid, 45, for misdemeanor larceny.

Melvin David Young, 26, for misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.