63-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 63-year-old woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 7:34 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Flintwood Court.

At the scene, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that they heard an argument between the victim and an unknown person before multiple gunshots rang out.

The shooter ran away from the scene before police arrived.

Officers say they don’t believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.